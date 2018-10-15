Mumbai: Cargo ship rams into jetty at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust

Mumbai: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust on Monday launched a probe to know how a cargo ship rammed into a jetty on Saturday afternoon, an official said. The incident occurred at the port’s Fourth Container Terminal-BMCTPL, which is managed by the Port of Singapore Authority. The vessel’s protection and indemnity insurers have analysed the extent of damage to both the ship and the jetty.

The 336-metre long vessel, owned by CMA-CGM, Mumbai, and carrying a dead weight of 119,324 tonnes, arrived here from Karachi and was expected to sail to its next port of call at Mundra Port, Gujarat. While attempting to berth in Mumbai, the ship rammed into the jetty at the 252 chainage mark, causing damage to both the jetty and vessel’s bow. However, there was no casualties to any person or crew and no operations were affected, said an official spokesperson today.