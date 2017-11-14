Mumbai car towing incident: Baby was crying, so husband suggested I get inside car and feed him, says woman

Mumbai: Two days after a video of a car with a woman and her seven-month-old baby inside being towed by Mumbai traffic police went viral on social media, the police on Monday recorded the statements of the couple. The couple first visited the traffic police office in Malad (west) where their statements were recorded. And later they were asked to visit the head office of Mumbai Traffic Police in Worli.

“Our statement have been recorded in front of a lady traffic police officer. I have told them everything about what happened on the day of the incident. I had been continuously pleading with the traffic constable Shashank Rane to let off my car but he did not listen to me and towed my car while I was feeding my seven-month-old baby inside it,” Rakhi Mali told the Free Press Journal.

The couple live in Charkop and had gone to Malad for medical treatment and had wrongly parked their car in a no-parking zone. The traffic constable towed the vehicle when no one was inside the car, as per the second video released on Sunday. After the couple saw their car being towed, they rushed to request the constable. “My baby started to cry in the chaos, so my husband suggested I get inside the car and feed him. But still the traffic constable towed my car while I was sitting inside with my baby,” Mali said in her statement to police.

After the high-handedness of police went viral in social media where they earned huge brickbats, the traffic constable Rane was placed under suspension pending a probe. Many are arguing that the woman sat inside the car after it was being towed by the traffic police to save her husband from paying a fine for parking vehicle in no-parking zone. “No matter if the woman sat inside the car after or before the car was being towed. It is completely inhuman to tow the car if a person is sitting inside. Further probe into the matter is still underway,” a senior officer of Mumbai traffic police told FPJ.