Mumbai: Cancer survivors to represent India in international event

Mumbai: Nine young cancer survivors have been selected by Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) to represent India in the World Children’s Winners Games in Russia, this week. Of these short-listed nine survivors, seven are from Mumbai, while the other two are from Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh.

This will be the first time when lesser than 14 children will be representing the country as is the case every year. The authorities cited financial issues as one of the major reasons for sending fewer participants this year. The TMH gives more emphasis on treating patients and the finances are generated towards it, they claimed. Donors generally give money for the treatment of patients but they often refuse to do so for this competition. “Though there are many donors to help cancer survivors but they refuse to donate money for participation in the competition,” said a senior official.

Amita Bhatia, a volunteer social worker with the department of paediatric diseases of the hospital, who will accompany the children to Russia, said that participating in the international sports event was meant to help the cancer survivors regain their confidence. “I have been working with cancer survivors at the competition for four years and have witnessed how it boosts their confidence,” said Bhatia.

The participants will contest in six categories to bring medals for the country — running, football, chess, rifle shooting, table tennis and swimming. World Children’s Winners’ Games is a unique annual athletic event for child cancer survivors, which is organised by Gift of Life foundation. The first Winners’ Games took place in the summer of 2010.

Bhatia further emphasised that it is not just beating cancer that qualifies them for the games. They have undergone tests and training before making it to the international stage. “They are first referred by doctors or schools where they study. We ask schools to issue approval certificates stating their regular participation in sports events. During counselling [for cancer treatment], if we find out that a patient likes a particular sport, we call on them and select them on the basis of their performance in the tests,” said Bhatia.

Two-and-a-half months prior to the Games, the children were trained. While chess training took place in the hospital, the children were sent to specialised centres for the other games. For football and athletics, they practiced at a playground near the hospital. For table tennis, they practiced at a Parel centre, the participants for shooting went to Vile Parle and the swimmers were sent to a pool at Andheri.