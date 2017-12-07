Mumbai: Cancer patient served soup in corroded flask by Hinduja hospital

Mumbai: Bandra resident has filed a police complaint against the service provided by the Hinduja Hospital, Khar, after a cancer-ridden patient was served soup in a corroded flask. Surgitika Chhabra said that the hospital apparently served soup to her father in a corroded flask with iron rust around it. But, the hospital authority is claiming it is to be tea stain.

Jasvinder Singh, a 70-year-old cancer patient, was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital on November 7 for the treatment. But his daughter Chhabra got shocked when she found that her bed-ridden father was served soup in a corroded flask which would have worsen his health more.

Chabbra further stated that she paid rupees 2.5 lakh as the hospital bill. “My father is a cancer patient and he can be fed through a tube that is connected to his stomach. So, after feeding him half of the soup, I noticed some yellowish at the bottom of the flask. Then I emptied the flask to find out corrosion,” said Chhabra.

She immediately complain about it to the hospital authority. Later, on the day to discharge that is on November 15, when the officials apparently did not respond efficiently to her complaint, she demanded to carry the flask with her as she wanted to complain to the higher authority about it.

She called Khar police station and filed a written complaint against hospital authority. “We have collected the flask and have sent it to the forensic lab for further analysis,” said Ramchandra Jadhav, a senior police inspector. A spokesperson from the hospital said, “We would like to clarify that the said flask was not corroded but seemed to have some kind of a tea stain on the inside. We pro-actively shared this concern with our food and beverages partner, in order to investigate, identify the process lapse and take corrective measures to avoid any unfortunate incidence in future.”