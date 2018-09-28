Mumbai: Cancel errant driver’s licence, demand society residents

Mumbai: A day after a woman was arrested for running over a nine-year-old boy in a Goregaon building compound on Monday evening, the residents of the building, Sadguru Complex – I, in Goregaon (E), have asked the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to cancel her licence. The woman, identified as Shraddha Chandrakar, 42, was let out on bail hours after the arrest, as it was a bailable offence, said an officer from Dindoshi police station. The boy emerged miraculously unscathed from his close encounter with death.

The residents have written to the RTO to take serious cognisance of Chandrakar’s action and either seize her vehicle or cancel her licence for life. However an RTO official said, “No cognisance can be taken on the basis of a letter, the police or the traffic police need to approach us with the same.” The incident took place in the building compound when the children were playing football at 7pm. Video footage from the CCTV camera in the building premises showed boys at play, including the nine-year-old, who sits down to tie his untied shoelace. A car parked near him suddenly ‘springs to life’ and the driver turns and it appears as if the boy is going to be run over because the driver has failed to notice him near her car, as she gets into the vehicle. She drives over him and moves on, unaware, and afterwards, the boy stands up miraculously unscathed, looking slightly shaken and blithely proceeds to resume his game. Evidently, he had the presence of mind to lie flat on the ground, in the centre of the car’s path.

Interestingly, from the video, it is apparent none of his companions noticed this incident, as they had their backs to the boy.