Mumbai: Canadian Science minister Kirsty Duncan promotes women empowerment in her India visit

Mumbai: Canadian minister of science Kirsty Duncan calls up on the need to build relations and promote science, innovation, culture and women empowerment among others. She said this during her stopover in Mumbai, which is part of her Indian itinerary.

Speaking about the visit to India, Canadian minister of science Kirsty Duncan said, “It is about building relationships from science, innovation, culture, sports, etc. It is about meeting as many people as we can meet and build on that relationship and friendship.” Without revealing any further plans of other high-level meeting, Duncan said while leaving Gujarat, they meet the chief minister of Gujarat. While in Gujarat, she also laid foundation stone for the ‘world’s first high power conductor testing laboratory’ to be built at the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU).

Apart from science, Duncan is advocating the idea of including more women in science. She said that it is really important to get involved in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, art and design. ” Talking about the measure adopted back home, Duncan said they have put in place new diversity and equity requirements for various prestigious research organisations in Canada. She believes that it will get more women in this space.

Duncan who is also minister of sports and person with disabilities, said Canada is really working hard to make the country more accessible to differently-abled people. Canada is also planning to come with accessibility legislation this spring. After visiting New Delhi, Agra and Gujarat, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his ministers (including Duncan) and delegates, were in the financial city to meet Indian companies on Tuesday.