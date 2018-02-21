Mumbai: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie calls for ending gender inequality

Mumbai: The wife of visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday called for an end to gender disparity, saying the world has suffered a lot due to inequality between men and women. All sections of the society should “stand up together” to eliminate gender disparity from the world, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said at Sophia College for Women in South Mumbai.

“Misconceptions have led to many sufferings. It is a misogynist belief that girls are lesser than boys. “Being able to acknowledge the true value of women is not a sign of weakness, but strength. A man has full potential to become strong, courageous and fearless, but (he) also has the same potential to become tender and compassionate,” she said.

The fight for eliminating inequality does not mean pitting one gender against the other, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said, adding “rather men are our allies.” The 42-year-old former television host and women’s rights activist is accompanying her husband on his eight-day visit to India.

Appealing to women to stand up and speak against discrimination they face, she said, “We must open up, we must let the truth rise. Because by sharing the stories of suffering, we can move as a hero and this is what is happening and this is the awakening we are taking about.