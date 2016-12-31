Mumbai: Can green nod to Coastal Road ease traffic woes?

Mumbai: Despite a lot of opposition from activists and citizens group, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received a green signal from the Union Ministry of Environment and forest for its controversial coastal road project in July this year. Apart from coastal road project, BMC also started with the Colaba Sewage Treatment Plant.

Coastal road

To end the problem of the city’s traffic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to construct a coastal road of 29.20 kilometres. The civic body is now aiming to start the work of coastal road in 2017.

The coastal road will start from south Mumbai’s Princess Street Flyover in Marine Lines and end to Kandivali and it will take long time to complete this project. Moreover, six kilometre tunnel will also be the part of the project. The civic body has divided this project in two phases to speed up the project worth Rs.12,000 crore civic body has divided it into two phases—Princess Street Flyover to Worli in first phase and Bandra to Kandivali stretch supposed to be taken in second phase.

Since state government wants to do it as soon as possible the BMC is focusing to first phase—Princess Street Flyover in Marine Lines to Worli end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL)—since it is only 9.98-km in length. The coastal road will connect the western suburbs along the coast with undersea tunnels, roads on reclaimed land and elevated road. The project will reclaim around 186 hectares of land, out of which, 91 hectares will be developed as green space.

The civic body plans to construct a 29.2-km coastal road from Princess Street flyover in Marine Lines to Kandivli. It has eight lanes with two dedicated bus lanes for Bus Rapid Transit System.

Colaba Sewage Plant

In a bid to improve the quality of coastal water and meet the city’s water supply demands, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on Monday started work on the 37-million-litre Colaba sewage treatment plant (STP). The groundbreaking ceremony for the plant was performed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Besides Colaba, MCGM has shortlisted six other sites for setting up STPs at Worli, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Versova, Malad and Bhandup, through which it aims to recycle and treat 3,000 million litres per day (mld) of waste water.

Under the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project (MSDP), the Colaba sewage treatment plant, situated near Afghan Church, will collect waste water from Afghan Church, Kitteries Road, Robert Road, Merry weather Road, NF Road and A-ward areas. This water will be treated and discharged into the sea through a 1,200 mm outlet.

Timeline

February 17, 2016: Consultant report was submitted for Coastal road project

April 27, 2016: A set of four tenders for the first phase of the coastal road project from Nariman Point to Kandivli was opened on at a total cost of Rs 4,271 crore.

May 19, 2016: MEMBERS of 27 Apna Mumbai Abhiyan came together to raise their concerns and objections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) Rs 12,000 crore Coastal Road project while demanding the scrapping of the project entirely.

May 22, 2016: Environmentalist Darryl D’Monte speaks on why the Coastal Road plan is flawed

June 23, 2016- BMC has released its “final design” for half the stretch of its ambitious coastal road project.

July 22, 2016: Ministry of Environment and Forest had objected the proposal.

September 9, 2016: The heritage committee had rejected the plan on the grounds that it could destroy iconic seaside spots.

l September 23, 2016: BMC received an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the Indian Navy for the dream project of Coastal road.

October 10, 2016: Coastal road project clears heritage hurdle.

November 25, 2016: BMC’s standing committee gave its approval for appointment of a consultant for the Coastal Road project and Bhoomipujan of Coastal Road project will be done by next monsoon season.

November 27, 2016: MMRDA send proposal to BMC for extending the coastal road project upto Virar.

December 21, 2016: The heritage committee shot down the plan in Sep¬tember on grounds that it could destroy iconic seaside spots owing to the change in alignment of the coastal road.