Mumbai: Campaign to hold National Eligibity cum Entrance Test in Urdu on

Mumbai: The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), a students’ wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind – an Islamic organisation has started an online petition on change.org demanding that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 meant for admissions to medical and dental courses be held in Urdu language also.

The petition is titled ‘Include Urdu as a language of test for NEET 2017 and do Sab ka Saath Sab ka Vikas’ (Together with All, Development for all) in a reference to the slogan coined by prime minister Narendra Modi.

The test will be held in the eight languages of Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu and Tamil. Mohammad Ali, Public Relations Secretary of the Maharashtra’s south zone questioned the discrimination against Urdu. “There are around 50,000 to 60,000 students across the country who study in Urdu medium. In Maharashtra itself there are around 11,000 students,” he said, adding that not conducting the examination in Urdu amounts to contempt of court. “In 2013 the Supreme Court had directed that the tests should also be conducted in Urdu,” he said.

There are more students studying in Urdu medium in the state than there are for Marathi medium, he said pointing that if the test can be held in Marathi, then Urdu too should be included.