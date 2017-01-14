Mumbai: Campaign aggressively, Uddhav Thackeray to his ministers

Mumbai: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray cracked the whip on party ministers and leaders and asked them to campaign aggressively across the State for the ensuing civic polls.

Countering Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s remarks on lack of transparency in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration on Friday, Thackeray said that since they have been in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the BMC since last 20 years, Sena is as transparent as the BJP.

Uddhav cracked the whip because the Sena ministers failed to attend campaign rallies in different districts of the state. In fact, even Thackeray had not participated in a single rally. As a result the Sena has been pushed to a fourth position while BJP gained number one position in council polls. Fadnavis was the star campaigner and addressed more than 50 rallies.

Uddhav has asked his ministers to visit corporations and districts to address campaign rallies where elections will be held on February 16 and 21.

Ramdas Kadam, Sena minister said, “The party president has sternly instructed us to participate in the campaign rallies. Thackeray too will attend the rallies.”

Anil Desai, Member of Rajya Sabha of Sena, said the BJP has officially informed us to stitch up an alliance. “I hope the talks will begin after January 15, as we have received official invitation from BJP state president Raosaheb Danve.” Desai taunted Fadnavis and the BJP for making a snide remark against the Sena. “Since we have been together in the BMC for the last 20 years, the BJP must know how transparent we are. I am now aware about what the meaning of transparent is for them,” said Desai.

Apart from Kadam and Anil Desai, other ministers including Subhash Desai, Dr Deepak Sawant, Deepak Kesarkar, Vijay Shivtare, Arjun Khotkar and legislators including Sunil Prabhu, Anil Parab and Ajay Choudhary were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the BJP city president Ashish Shelar appealed to Mumbaikars to suggest what should be issues of the BJP manifesto which will give them transparent administration. BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said, people of Mumbai know how Sena has ruled BMC and who were behind the corruption in BMC.” It’s pro-active step of Mumbai BJP to get people’s participation in the party’s manifesto. They have right to express their opinion and right to get good governance, he said.