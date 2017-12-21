Mumbai CA gets lewd Facebook messages from stalker, police give her cold shoulder

Mumbai: A 27-year-old Chartered Accountant (CA), who lives alone in Lower Parel on rented accommodation, has been the recent victim of cyber stalking. The stalker with a name Ravi Jian, who has been sending lewd messages on her Facebook Messenger since 2011, now claims to be the CEO of a reputed private company.

The stalker had stopped texting her after she complained at a police station in Indore, where she had gone for further studies from her hometown in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. Her mother is one of the seniormost government officers in Guna.

She has been running from pillar to post to register the First Information Report, but the city police has not register any formal complaint. She has also mailed her complaint to Cyber Cell at BKC, but no response came even after 48 hours.

“I had submitted a written complaint at Indore’s Cyber Cell in 2012. I think the stalker is known to me, as he had stopped sending me vulgar messages seeking sexual favour after I submitted written complaint in Indore. But the Indore police closed the file without tracing the man. Meanwhile, I shifted to Mumbai in 2014 to shape my career. Suddenly, on December 18, I received vulgar texts on Facebook messenger from the same Facebook ID. Previously, the man had created number of email ids in my name and used to send vulgar messages to my friends. He has been harassing me for the last eight years ie since my student life till date. But the police failed to trace him,” she told the Free Press Journal.

After receiving fresh message, she searched for email id of Mumbai police Cyber Cell on social media and sent a formal complaint on December 19 at 12:35 am. “But I have received no acknowledgement from the Cyber Cell, BKC till now,” she added.

The Deputy Commissioner of Cyber Cell, BKC Akbar Pathan told the Free Press Journal that a request has been sent to Facebook to retrieve stalker’s details which will further be sent to NM Joshi Marg police station. “Also, we will assist police station’s cyber cell in investigating the case if required,” added Pathan.

Next day, after completing office work at Elphinstone she reached Worli police station to register First Information Report (FIR). “The (male) officers read the vulgar text messages and asked me to visit NM Joshi Marg police station. It was already late evening and I was very much scared as I was travelling all alone. After reaching NM Joshi Marg police station, I requested officers to register FIR but they just received my written complaint and I was asked to go. No female officer was there at both the police stations. It was very uncomfortable for me to share my case details and print outs of the vulgar messages with male policemen,” she said.

The Senior Inspector of NM Joshi Marg police station, Ahmed Pathan, said he received the application on December 20 evening and the victim will be called to register FIR.