Mumbai: Byculla zoo was not the coolest one for dead penguin

Mumbai: Criticised for being the most irrelevant civic project of the year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s penguin exhibit plan has been further delayed to next year. The procurement of eight Humboldt penguins, in July 2016, at the cost of Rs 2 crore received flak from activists and opposition parties after one of the eight penguins named Dory died at the Byculla zoo on October 23.

The ruling party in the civic body, Shiv Sena, continues to receive criticism for the plan as it was the party’s pet project. The cost of the project, which was earlier estimated at Rs 460 crore, was curtailed to Rs 150 crore which includes the makeover of the zoo like building an animal enclosure, a quarantine centre and a fully-equipped zoo hospital.

Although, the civic body has failed to complete the preparations before the deadline at the 53 acre zoo, the BMC’s inability to house the penguins has led to more differences between the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena party who are known for its strong alliance in the civic body. The penguin project also exposed a nexus between the contractors and the civic officials after it was found that the contractor, Highway constructions, responsible for building the enclosures for penguins at the zoo, has submitted fake experience documents.

The controversy erupted after Opposition leader Pravin Chheda sought help from Lokayukata ML Tahiliyani to probe into the matter. Chheda filed a petition against the contractor and civic officials by alleging irregularities in the project that led to Dory’s death.

Also, the BMC has now failed to procure imported acrylic glass for the Humboldt penguin enclosure in the zoo. The glass was supposed to arrive in the zoo by December 23. However, the flightless birds will now have to wait for a few more days as the glass is happens to be stuck at the Thailand airport due to custom clearance.

Timeline

July 26: Eight Humboldt penguins were flown in from Seoul.

October 23: A female penguin named Dory died after a brief illness. The controversy was erupted after the civic body was blamed for the death

Novemebr 4: Chheda approached the Lokayukta of Maharashtra on Nov 4 blaming the BMC and contractors for the irregularities that led to Dory’s death.