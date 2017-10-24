Mumbai: Byculla zoo earns Rs 22 lakh revenue in just four days of Diwali

Mumbai: The Byculla zoo also popularly known as ‘Veer Jijamata Udyan’ earned a revenue of Rs 22.36 lakh in just four days of Diwali holidays. The zoo recently increased the entry fee from Rs 5 to a minimum of Rs 25 for individuals and Rs 100 for a family, while the zoo authorities claim that unwanted number of visitors decreased drastically but the earnings increased.

Sanjay Tripati, director of Byculla Zoo, stated that in four days itself the zoo received a crowd of around 14,000 to 15,000 visitors every day. Earlier, the entry fee was only Rs 5 due to which a number of unwanted visitors was more. Also, the revenue earned was merely of Rs 60,000 to 70,000.

After fee hike, on weekends the zoo earnings went up by Rs 1 lakh. In Diwali, the zoo earned a whopping revenue of Rs 22.36 lakh, that means per day the income earned was of Rs 5 lakh and above. At present, the zoo has seven Humboldt penguins which have become the main point of attraction for visitors over here. The penguins where kept open for public from July 26, 2016.