Mumbai: Businessman duped of Rs 40 lakh

Bhayandar: The Naya Nagar police have arrested one person who duped a Mira Road-based businessman of Rs 40 lakh under the pretext of securing excise licence for the sale of country liquor. However, the mother-in-law of the accused who is said to be his partner in the crime is still at large.

According to the police, the action followed after the victim Rajesh Hirani lodged a complaint against the accused identified as Shashank Mirashi and his mother-in-law Neeta Pange at the Naya Nagar police station.

In his complaint, Hirani has stated that he came into contact with Mirashi and Pange in 2015. In response to Hirani’s desire of opening a country liquor outlet, the duo offered to get the license and asked for a payment of Rs 52 lakh. Hirani promptly paid Rs 40 lakh and promised to pay the balance after all formalities were completed.

However, as time passed by, the duo neither procured the licenses nor did they refund the money despite several requests and reminders.

Realising that he was conned, Hirani registered a complaint, following which a police team under the instructions of Senior Police Inspector Shekhar Dombe arrested Mirashi from Sindhudurg. An offence had been registered under section 420 and 406 of the IPC, however Mirashi’s accomplice is yet to be tracked.