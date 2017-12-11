Mumbai: Businessman duped of Rs 18 lakh by an unknown person using fake email ID

Mumbai: A Mumbai businessman, Divesh Shah was allegedly duped of over Rs 18 lakh by an unknown person, the NM Joshi marg police are probing the case of phishing. Shah had transferred the money to a Korean company’s account, since he needed material for his business. The money was later withdrawn in London.

A case of cheating under the relevant sections has been registered. Shah is the director of the private firm in Lower Parel, he was doing business with the firm in Korea through an agent, and the communications would happen via email.

Shah was asked to transfer money to a different account in August. Post the transfer there was no correspondence. Later when Shah got in touch with the company he learnt he was duped. Shah received the email from yugointracomtnl.net.in@mail.com and the user of the ID has been mentioned as an accused in the FIR.

The accused seem to have used spoof mail ID. The police are trying to find the IP address of the computer, which was used to sent the mail. It is not clear if the accused is in India or abroad. Police also suspect that it could be a case of Nigerian fraud.