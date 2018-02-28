Mumbai: Bullet Train work to begin soon

Mumbai: On Tuesday the state government officially handed over the land to the National High Speed Corporation (NHSRC) for Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor on Monday. A senior railway official said soon the work is set to begin on the bullet train terminus in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from December 2018.

The documents of land for the BKC plot was handed by the MMRDA to NHSRC in the presence of railway minister chief minister Piyush Goyal and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at CSMT. It was the historic day for the project as this is the first land parcel being handed over for the bullet train work. “Work on the terminus will begin either in December 2018 or January 2019,” said Anchal Khare, managing director.

A land parcel admeasuring 4.6 hectares will now be in the possession of the NHSRC, which is finalising the design for the underground station. A senior NHSRC official said, “As soon as the design is approved, we will invited tender for the 3-storey underground station.” The platforms for the stations will be built 25 m underground. There are a total of 6 platforms planned.