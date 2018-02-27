Mumbai: Built by Indian Army, new Elphinstone road foot-over bridge opens for public today, read details here

Months after the stampede at the Mumbai’s Elphinstone road station which killed 23 people, the station got its new foot-over bridge connecting Central railway’s Parel station on the East side and Phool Wali Gali outside the Elphinstone Road station on the West side. Thanking the Indian Army, the Western Railways tweeted, “73.1 m long & 3.65 m wide Elphinstone Road station FOB connecting Parel station, wch is built by @adgpi in record 117 days will be opened today. A big thanks to braveheart Indian Army!”

73.1 m long & 3.65 m wide Elphinstone Road station FOB connecting Parel station, wch is built by @adgpi in record 117 days will be opened today. A big thanks to braveheart Indian Army! @RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/La1FfzafkR — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 27, 2018



To note, the foot-over bridge is constructed by the Indian Army in a record time of 117 days. The army started construction of the bridge nearly two months after the tragic stampede on September 29 last year.

The Elphinstone Road foot-over bridge was built back in 1972 and the new one will benefit about 1.6 lakh commuters since it connects two major stations of Western and Central Railways. In another tweet, Western Railways said the FOB would help in smooth flow and decongestion of crowd during peak hours as well as be convenient to flower and fish vendors who sell their wares in nearby markets.

Common people are heroes in @NarendraModi Govt.; Elphinstone Road overbridge is inaugurated by a flower vendor, Curry Road FOB by a Dabbawalah & Ambivali FOB by a lady fish vendor #MumbaiThanksArmy pic.twitter.com/a7zKuGYtvt — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 27, 2018

नये फुट ओवर ब्रिज से यात्रियों का आवागमन को सरल होगा और व्यस्ततम समय में भी परेल स्टेशन और एल्फिंस्टन रोड पर भीड़ में कमी आयेगी। #MumbaiThanksArmy pic.twitter.com/BdOyZhvXT0 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 27, 2018

The new FOB at Elphinstone road station is 70 m long and 3.5 m wide and the project is of worth Rs 18 crore. The 30 m long and 3.5 m wide FOB at Currey Road has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore and the 20 m long and 3.5 m wide FOB at Ambivli has been developed at a cost of Rs 2.7 crore. Meanwhile, according to reports, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will also be posted on the new Elphinstone foot over-bridge to manage the crowd.

Besides Elphinstone foot-over bridge at the Western line, two other foot-over bridges at the Central line – Ambivali near Kalyan and at Currey Road will also open for public today. Interestingly, the Western and Central railways have picked common folks, the flower vendor, the dabbawallas and women passengers, to inaugurate the three foot-over-bridges.