Four trapped in south Mumbai building collapse, rescue work on

Mumbai: Four persons are feared trapped in the debris after the slab of a building collapsed in the Zaveri Bazar area of south Mumbai today afternoon, a fire brigade official said.

The official said that the slab of the five-storeyed building collapsed and brought down with it the common passage of the first, second, third and fourth floors of the building.





The incident happened at around 2:30pm in Sam Street in the area, officials said.

The building was undergoing repair when the collapse occurred, said officials.

Mumbai: Site of collapse of front portion of a building in Zaveri Bazaar. 2 people are missing in the incident, one person was injured. pic.twitter.com/43lbLZUMqm

PS Rahangdale, chief of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said, “Ten labourers were working on the 4th floor out of which three are missing. Six labourers were working on 1st floor and one among them is missing. A search operation is underway for them.”

He said that narrow lanes and congestion was hampering the work of fire brigade personnel at the site.

Zaveri Bazar is the centre of the city’s bullion market and sees heavy traffic and pedestrian footfalls every day.