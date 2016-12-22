Mumbai: Builder shot at in Dombivali, survives

Mumbai: Two unknown persons fired two rounds at Kalyan -based builder Amit Patil (32) on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place at Shil-Katai naka in Dombivali.

Patil was standing along with his bodyguard Vicky Sharma discussing on the road near his residence when suddenly two people came on a motorcycle and opened firing on them. The duo on the motorbike immediately fled from the spot.

Patil was saved because none of the bullets hit him. However, one bullet hit Sharma on his head rendered him seriously injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died during the operation.

According Sukhada Narkar, Thane police PRO, “We are in the process of registering a case. The exact reason of firing is not yet known though we suspect the reason for firing is enmity. The case will be probed from all angles.”