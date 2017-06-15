Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation panel under fire over new tender

Mumbai: The Standing Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) comes under fire after it has given the contract for generating bills to collect property taxes to a company which has no previous knowledge in this field.

All the corporators of the civic body slammed the Standing Committee on Wednesday for tabling the proposal. However, the authority defended their move by stating that earlier the bid was given to Cyber Tech System and Software Company but the civic corporation got to know that the contractor is tainted and has been blacklisted by the Amravati Municipal Corporation.