Mumbai: Bridge collapses near Andheri station, train services affected between Andheri to Virar

Mumbai: Bridge collapses near Andheri station, train services affected between Andheri to Virar

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jul 03, 2018 08:22 am
Office goers faced difficulties as Western Railway (WR) trains came standstill as a bridge collapsed near Andheri station. A part of the bridge collapsed near Andheri West, and four fire brigade vehicles have been rushed to the spot. More details awaited.

On the other hand, Central Railway has tweeted that, “Trains on Central Railway’s main, harbour and trans-harbour lines are running normally… Please don’t believe in rumours.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Trains on Central Railway&#39;s main, harbour and transharbour lines are running normally… Please don&#39;t believe in rumours.</p>&mdash; Central Railway (@Central_Railway) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Central_Railway/status/1013968067683069954?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 3, 2018</a></blockquote>
