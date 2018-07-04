Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Stranded commuters walk all the way to Goregaon station due to bridge collapse incident

Mumbai: A rainy Tuesday morning turned chaotic for regular train commuters on western railways, as they were left stranded at several stations due to the collapse of a portion of Gokhale road overbridge which connected Andheri West and East. The debris blocked the train routes leading to termination of Western and Harbour line services through Andheri. Several stranded commuters were forced to walk on the tracks between Andheri and Goregaon as they heard the traffic on the Western Express Highway was moving at snail’s pace.

Manoj Kumar, a factory worker from Dahisar, was upset at losing his pay. “We came walking from Andheri to Goregaon since we heard that Virar bound trains are scheduled from here. It is annoying as I lost my day’s pay. Thankfully, trains are working from Goregaon, else I don’t know what would I have done.”

The train service of the Western Railway (WR) from Bandra to Churchgate were on schedule. However, the trains from Virar and Borivali were didn’t run beyond Goregaon. Although extra bus services were deployed by the Brihanmumbai Electrical Service and Transport (BEST), most of them preferred walking on railway tracks rather than braving the traffic and waterlogged streets.

Sana Shaikh, 15, along with her three sisters from Kandivali was on her way to school in Andheri when the incident occurred. The Churchgate-bound train halted mid-way at Jogeshwari much to her happiness. “We decided to bunk the school and return home after waiting for over an hour. The trains stopped working and we thought of walking of It’s a relief to know that we can board the Virar-bound train from Goregaon. It has been inconvenient, but who doesn’t love to miss school?” she asked.

Shekhar Dalvi, 45, a resident from Nala Sopara, who works in a hotel at Dadar, was climbing the platform of Goregaon station hurriedly. Dalvi was stuck and instead of braving more trouble, preferred returning home. “I was stranded and instead of struggling to get to work I preferred returning home, for which I had to walk along the tracks,” said Dalvi.

A central railway employee stranded at Goregaon station mentioned how the infrastructure of our city, especially the Railways requires work. He further commented on the blame game between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Western Railways (WR). “Both are to be blamed. Instead of blaming each other they should have worked on maintaining the bridges. We are waiting for almost an hour at Goregaon station for the train. Instead of regretting the convenience they should think on preventing it in first place,” he said, requesting anonymity.

For some the mishap didn’t deter them from finding a way to reach work. Ruksana Menon, 35, a receptionist and coordinator with a charitable hospital in Pydhonie, got down at Malad after learning of the incident. “I have to go to the hospital no matter what, since patients need to be treated at any cost,” said Menon.