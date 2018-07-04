Mumbai bridge collapse: Fisherwomen’s fresh fish catch ruined due to suspension of services at Andheri station

Mumbai: A dozen fisherwomen were among the lakhs of commuters adversely affected by the suspension of services at Andheri station after the road overbridge (ROB) collapse. Not only were they stranded at Andheri station for over six hours but they suffered a loss of almost Rs 75,000 because the fresh catch they were carrying — ‘tambyachi macchi, vavyachi macchi, prawns and pomfret — to sell at Vasai Pachu Bunder rotted away.

The women found it hard to find a vehicle to transport their perishable cargo to Vasai. These women travel daily from Vasai to Churchgate to buy fresh fish from Crawford Market. At 8 am, they got stuck at Andheri station’s Platform 7.Around 2.15 pm, when the Harbour Line services resumed till Goregaon, the women left for Vasai with the spoilt catch, which they were forced to toss into the Bhayandar Creek.