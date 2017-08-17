Mumbai: Brave 13-year-old jumps off auto rickshaw to save herself from kidnappers

Mumbai: A 13-year-old was abducted from her school campus in Ghatkopar on Monday. However, because of her presence of mind she was able to escape by jumping out of the auto rickshaw. The class VII student bit the hand of one of her three kidnappers and jumped from the auto in which they were taking her.

According to police, the girl had left the classroom to visit the washroom, which was a little distance away but on the campus, on Monday when three men accosted her.

“Before she could realise what was happening, the men, their faces covered with handkerchiefs, caught her, dragged her for around 100 metres and then bundled her into an auto,” said Venkat Patil, senior inspector of police, Ghatkopar police station to Mumbai Mirror.

The girl was kidnapped from the crowded place in Ghatkopar and as one of the kidnapper had clamped her mouth, the girl could not shout for help. However, at the Asalfa signal the girl bit the hand of the kidnapper and jumped out of the auto.

Though the girl was injured she rushed to her aunt’s place who stays close by. The aunt called her mother, later they took her to Ghatkopar police station.

“They covered my face and I couldn’t see anything. They then took me in an auto but somehow when the auto stopped at a signal, I jumped off it after biting on one the man’s hands,” she said to Mumbai Mirror.

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the three unknown accused. “I visited the spot and found it to be crowded. Also, the lane is very narrow. As per the girl’s statement, the incident took place around 3 pm. It’s really unusual that no one spotted her being dragged into the auto. We are verifying everything,” Patil told Mumbai Mirror.

Local corporator, Deepak Baba Hanade, visited the girl’s house and congratulated her for her bravery. “I congratulated the girl for her courage. The way she took on her kidnappers is remarkable. I told her that she should have shouted for help. But she is a brave girl, I am in touch with senior officers in Ghatkopar and they are waiting for CCTV footage to get a clear picture of the incident,“ said Hanade to Mumbai Mirror.