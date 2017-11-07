Mumbai: Brand new bike leads cops to nab chain snatcher and aides

Bhayandar: In a striking resemblance to the case in which two Uttar Pradesh-based chain snatchers were nabbed by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) unit last month, the Mira Road police have arrested another miscreant who committed chain snatching offences in the city by travelling to and from his hometown in Delhi.

While two local residents who helped the accused, identified as Akash Lal (23), in procuring the new brand motorcycle and providing logistical support have also been held, one of his accomplice is still at large.

Alarmed by the sudden spurt in chain snatching cases, Thane (rural) SP Dr Mahesh Patil deputed the detection branch to conduct investigations and nab the culprits, following which a team led by API Prakash Pawar and Sub-Inspector BK Jadhav under the supervision of Sr PI Shrikant Padhule intensified their vigil and activated their informer network. With the help of CCTV, the team realised that the miscreants were using a brand new TVS Apache to commit the crimes.

Armed with the clue and hazy images of the bike-borne culprits, the police team fanned out to check two-wheeler showrooms in the region and zeroed in on a recently made purchase by Mira Road resident Vimal Singh who revealed that he had purchased the bike on behalf of Lal who along with his accomplice went on a chain snatching spree, before leaving for Delhi with the stolen booty. The police team left for Delhi and after camping there for five days, finally managed to apprehend Lal on Saturday with the help of their Delhi counterparts.