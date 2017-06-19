Mumbai: Boy with head size tumour gets new life

Mumbai: A two-and-a-half-month-old child was brought to Tata hospital two weeks ago for the treatment of a tumour detected a year ago. The size of the tumour was as big as the size of the head. The doctor said it was a facial mass tumour which was later detected as cancerous which was growing rapidly even after chemotherapy.

The boy who comes from a small village in Bihar was brought to Tata hospital by his father with the hope that his son will get good treatment and he had come with just Rs 20,000. “We started with treatment in Bihar when we got to know that he has a tumour in his head. But when doctors failed to treat him they recommended Tata Memorial hospital which is renowned for cancer treatment,” said the father.

He added, “When the swelling increased and it was confirmed as cancer, we decided to bring him to Mumbai. Although Tata provided all possible help for the treatment of my child, I need money to survive as long as the treatment goes on in an expensive city like Mumbai, basic requirements are difficult to get.”

Initially, doctors in Mumbai tried to treat the tumour with chemotherapy but when that did not work they decided to remove the tumour. “When we started with chemotherapy the tumour did not reduce; instead it increased three times and when we surgically removed it, the tumour weighed about 750 gm,” said Dr. Sajid Qureshi.

The doctor added that they had to do facial reconstruction of the child for which they used skin from his thighs.