Mumbai: Boy found mysteriously dead in jungle, days after running away from home

Mumbai: In a rather sad and tragic news, an 11-year-old boy, who ran away from his Juhu home after being scolded by his father, was found dead in an Andheri jungle five days later. According to officers, he had drowned and there were no external injuries on his body, indicating he was not assaulted.

The Juhu police said Rushi Waghela (deceased boy) was a resident of Prem Nagar in Irla, Vile Parle (West). Rushi lived with his parents and two brothers, reported Hindustan Times. After returning from school on Wednesday, he played carom with his friends near his house. He then went home, where his father scolded him, said an officer investigating the case.

Rushi left the house at 7 pm. His parents waited for him to return till 11 pm, but when there was no sign of him, they approached the Juhu police station, where a case was registered regarding the missing incident against an unidentified person under section 363 (kidnapping).

As the news of Rushi missing became public, around 50 locals started searching for Rushi. An Irla resident said he spotted Rushi, but the boy ran off before he could inform anyone. Rushi’s parents said they put up missing person’s posters all around Juhu, hoping someone would come forward with information.

On Sunday night, cops said they were informed that a decomposed body had been found at a jungle area in Yari Road. Police identified the boy as Rushi, based on the clothes he was last seen wearing — a blue pair of shorts. Officers said Rushi might have died of drowning and there are no external injuries on his body, indicating he was not assaulted. The police have so far registered a case of accidental death.

“It is untrue that his father scolded him. I do not believe that he drowned. We do not have any enemies, but I think someone murdered Rushi. We did not get any ransom calls and are happy with the police’s investigations. They did whatever they could do. We will accept whatever cause of death is established in the autopsy report,” the uncle of Rushi’s father Vandev, 57, told HT.