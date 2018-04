Mumbai: Booking for teachers’ special trains will start from April 15

Mumbai: In order to avoid summer rush for teachers, the Central Railway will run two fully reserved teachers special trains on Special charges between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Varanasi.

The bookings for 01097 Ex LTT to Varanasi leaving on 8.5.2018 and 01098 Ex Varanasi to LTT leaving on 7.6.2018 Fully Reserved Teachers Special Train on Special Charges will open on April 15 at 3.30 pm on nominated counters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Reservation Centre only.

“No concession is permissible in both the trains as they are running as special trains on special charges,” said Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO, Central Railway, Train No. 01097 Teacher Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07.50 hrs on 8.5.2018 (1 trip) and will arrive Varanasi at 10.00 hrs next day.

Train No. 01098 Special will leave Varanasi at 05.00 hrs on 7.6.2018 (1 trip) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.05 hrs next day. Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Allahabad and Gyanpur.