Mumbai: Bookie Sonu Jalan reveals that Salim Khan placed bets on IPL matches

Mumbai: In yet another stunning revelation, bookie Sonu Jalan, alias Sonu Batla (41), has revealed to investigators that Salim Khan, the father of Salman and Arbaaz Khan, used to place bets through Sonu.

Police Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire, Thane Anti-Extortion Cell, said, “During investigations, Sonu revealed that former actor Salim Khan used to regularly place bets on Indian Premiere League (IPL) matches for several years. However, we are not going to conduct any further investigations on it as of now.” Meanwhile, the police are suspecting that actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan’s son, might have been honey-trapped by Sonu.

Kothmire added, “Every fortnight or every month, Arbaaz and Sonu would settle money transactions regarding profits earned or losses suffered through betting. Arbaaz kept contacting Sonu before the dispute between them but Sonu would tell Arbaaz that they will settle the transactions later. The two had a dispute when Sonu informed him that Arbaaz had lost Rs 2.45 crore while betting on IPL cricket matches in 2017. Later, Arbaaz used to meet Sonu at his office, hotels in India, Dubai and abroad. We suspect Arbaaz might have been honey-trapped by Sonu.”

Arbaaz and Sonu were known to each other for the past six years. On June 3, Arbaaz was jointly interrogated along with Sonu and his statement was recorded before the Thane police. Sonu was arrested on May 29 by the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell outside Kalyan court. During interrogation, the name of Arbaaz cropped-up after a diary was seized by the police, containing names and contact numbers of Bollywood celebrities, producers and builders. Also, photographs of Sonu along with Arbaaz were found by the police. According to the police, Arbaaz is to be made a witness in this case. Sonu was produced before the Thane court on Wednesday. He has been remanded to further police custody until Sunday.