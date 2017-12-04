Mumbai: Bombay HC quashes Metro fare hike proposal

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday quashed the proposal to hike fares of Mumbai metro. The Mumbai metro Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) had proposed to raise the fare by Rs 5.

Presently, the fares are levied between Rs 10 to Rs 40 for the 11.4-km Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar route.

Earlier in 2015, the high court had stayed the proposal to hike fares in an interim order, which was challenged by the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) in the Supreme Court.