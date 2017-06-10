Mumbai: Bolivian held with cocaine worth Rs 21 crore

Mumbai: Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) officials have arrested one 38-year-old Bolivian woman with 3.25 kg cocaine worth Rs. 21 crore from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) here early on Friday.

The woman, identified as Melgar De Claudia, arrived at CSIA from Brazil’s Sao Paulo via Addis Ababa of Ethiopia. She had taken the consignment of drug from Brazil and flew to Mumbai via Ethiopian Airlines.

Acting on a tip off, the NCB officials had laid a trap at Mumbai’s international airport and detained Claudia. She was carrying a trolley bag in which the packets of cocaine were concealed.