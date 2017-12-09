Mumbai: ‘Bol-Bachchan’ gang dupes senior citizen of gold chain in Bhayandar

Bhayandar: After a brief lull, the notorious Bol-Bachchan (glib talkers) gang struck again in Bhayandar early on Thursday morning. A 65-year-old man was relieved of his gold ornaments worth more than Rs 40,000 by three miscreants in Bhayandar (west) at around 5:30 am on Thursday.

According to the police the crime was reported near the Jain temple, when the victim, identified as Rasiklal Govind Shah (65), stepped out of his house in Devchand Nagar for his routine morning walk and visit to the temple.

Three men posing as police personnel accosted the senior citizen and informed him about a murder which had taken place in the area and checking was going on and it was not safe for him to move around wearing such expensive chains. Under the pretext of helping him, the impersonators asked him to remove the chain. Shah complied and the encounter ended with him being cheated of the jewellery.

“A complaint in this context has been registered . CCTV cameras installed at a nearby building has captured the entire sequence of events on the basis of which, a man hunt has been launched to nab the miscreants,” said Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kamble who has also made an appealed to residents, especially women and senior citizens, to avoid having conversation with strangers.