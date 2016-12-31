Mumbai: Body mix-up averted during post-mortem

Mumbai: A staffer’s presence of mind at the Rajawadi Post-Mortem Centre at Ghatkopar was crucial in preventing a mix up of bodies when the family of the victim of a railway accident almost took away another body.

The drama unfolded recently when the body of Mohan Shirshat (25) was brought to the centre by the Kurla railway police for an autopsy examination. The youth had suffered a train accident between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli and had died before he was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, sources said.

After the post-mortem was completed, one of the family members was taken inside the morgue to identify the body. The relative gave a cursory look at the face and confirmed that it was of Mohan Shirsat, after which the body was loaded in the ambulance, said autopsy surgeon, Dr Ashok Gite.

“It was in the ambulance that another relative commented that while Mohan had a moustache, the body they were taking away was a clean shaven one,” the doctor said. In fact, one group member even said that the moustache was probably removed during the autopsy examination but the matter was brought to the notice of the doctor.

“I realised that something was wrong and on checking, it was clear that there was another body brought by the Kurla railway police at the same time,” Dr Gite said. Both the victims were of 25 years of age and were of similar build and complexion, he said. Further, they had both suffered similar nature of injuries and this is the reason why the staff and the relatives both got confused between them. The second body was unidentified and the police are still looking for the relatives.

The relatives were then shown the other body and the immediately identified it as that of Mohan Shirshat. “There was some confusion initially but we later identified the correct body and took it for the last rites,” said the victim’s father, Balu Shirshat. The victim had left for work on Tuesday morning and did not return home till late in the evening.

Late at night, the family got a call from the railway police that Mohan had met with a train accident and had succumbed to his injuries.