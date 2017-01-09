Mumbai: Body cutters decry poor quality of suture threads

Mumbai : Body cutters at the Rajawadi Post Mortem Centre have complained of the poor quality of suture threads that are used to stitch up the body after carrying out an autopsy examination.

Sources said that after the body is cut open for a post mortem examination it has to be sutured back before handing it over to the relatives. “This is a very sensitive work since the suturing has to be perfect and there should be no external sign that the body has been opened up,” one body cutter said. Though autopsy examination is a crucial work, the relatives are mainly concerned about getting the body in proper condition.

In one case, as the body was being handed over to the relatives, the sutures happened to break open, the worker said. “Fortunately, this was noticed by the staff before the relatives took charge of the body. Otherwise it would have been a very difficult situation for us,” he pointed out. If the sutures do not hold, then there is every possibility that any of the organs from inside the body might come out, he added.

When asked about this, Dr Ashok Gite, the medical officer on duty, admitted that they faced a problem of the suture giving out when a body was being handed over. “The reason for this is that the thread that is being used for sutures is of poor quality and it is not able to withstand the pressure,” he pointed out.

Left with no other option, the staff finally had to get good quality suturing material from the market and used it for stitching up the body. “We have received the same complaint from the workers even on earlier occasions and hence this has been taken up with the administration,” he said.

