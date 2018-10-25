Mumbai: Boat capsize is ominous start to Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahara’s statue

Mumbai: It seems as though sprightly mountain warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is saying no to the memorial planned for him in the midst of the Arabian Sea. On Wednesday, the day on which construction work on the mid-sea memorial was due to begin, the speedboat carrying senior officials from the state and workers from the Shiv Sangram party capsized, claiming the life of Santacruz resident Siddhesh Pawar, 20. Pawar was a member of the Shiv Sangram party led by Vinayak Mete, chairman of the Shivaji Memorial Trust. The incident has called into question safety of the sea route to the rock on which the memorial is proposed to be built.

Mete was scheduled to inaugurate proceedings after a pooja along with Chief Secretary DK Jain and Manoj Saunik, principal secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD). A private speedboat, with a capacity of 15 passengers, left the Gateway of India around 3.30 pm. Srinivas Jadhav, private secretary to Public Works Minister Chandrakant Patil, Atul Khanolkar, officer on special duty (OSD) to Patil, a junior engineer and 20 Shiv Sangram party workers were on board. Jain, Mete and other officials followed in another speedboat. Around 4.30 pm, this correspondent, who was in a ferry boat, saw the first speedboat approach rapidly and disappear in a trice, a few metres away from the rock where the memorial is proposed to be built. Jadhav, who was on the boat that capsized, narrated the sequence of events.

“The speedboat operator was rapidly steering the boat towards the rock. I tried to stop him from speeding, but he ignored our instructions. Suddenly, our boat hit a rock. We heard a fearful noise and saw a perforation at the bottom of the boat on the front side. Water was pouring into the boat and we feared for our lives. But thank god, I suddenly remembered Jayant Patil, MLC of Peasants and Workers Party. I called him and urged him to save us from drowning.”

Patil is in the ferry boat and catamaran business, PNP. According to Jadhav, Patil responded to his SOS by arranging for a speedboat to reach the spot in five to seven minutes. “One-by-one, we were moved from the sinking boat to the rescue boat. Twenty-two of us were rescued. But we were unaware that a youth was trapped in the sinking boat,” regretted Jadhav. Eventually, the damaged boat capsized after having hit a rock near Prongs Lighthouse.

He blamed the tragedy on the fact that there were 23 people on a boat meant only for 15. “The speedboat operator should have to take the long route, a U-turn to reach the rock, but instead, he used a shortcut, which resulted in the tragedy,” alleged Jadhav. Mete, however, claimed that all safety measures had been taken. Satish Parab, a Shiv Sangram party worker, alleged that their boat was speeding and the operator refused to heed their warnings. He alleged that there weren’t enough life-jackets on board. A state government source confirmed that the two speedboats and other boats hired to ferry people were not state government-owned. The question in the corridors of Mantralaya is whether the shortcut to reach the site of the memorial is safe. “When the memorial has been completed and ferryboats begin operations bringing multitudes of tourists, a similar disaster could occur. Who will be responsible for that?” asked a politician and architect. Meanwhile, in order to ascertain how far ferry boats could be safely plied in order to reach the site of the memorial, The Free Press Journal tried to contact Navy and Port Trust officials, but did not receive a response.