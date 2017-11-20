Mumbai BMS leak: Students can take exam on Monday

Mumbai: Keen not to jeopardise the future of students arrested in Bachelor of Management Studies paper leak case, the Holiday court has allowed them to sit in the ongoing examination which started on November 13. The next paper of BMS is scheduled for

Monday.

“We will ferry seven out of the eight students arrested in the BMS paper leak case to their respective examination halls on Monday and then take them to the Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in Andheri. The eighth one is not a BMS student,” said a senior officer from Mumbai police.

The students in custody have been allowed to prepare for their exams. The police have got the study material Xeroxed and distributed

among students who did not have books. The parents of the arrested students heaved a sigh of relief after the court allowed the students to sit in the exam on Monday.

“We were very much worried about the future of our children, as their next paper was scheduled for Monday We are thankful to the court that it has allowed them to sit in the exam,” the father of one of the students told the Free Press Journal.

In another development in the case, encounter specialist Daya Nayak and his team have arrested three more accused from Vasai Road. All of them are in early 20s and also happen to be students.

Now, the total arrests in the case are 13. All of them were produced together before the Holiday court, Bandra, on Sunday and have been remanded into ‘one day police custody’ for further investigation.

“With the help of our Cyber Cell, we scanned the email of prime accused Kalpesh Bagul and arrested three more accused from Vasai. Bagul had sent the leaked question papers through email to one of these three men, who in turn sold the question papers to the students. The Call Data Records and email helped us to track them,” said an officer attached to Amboli police station.

The officer said more arrests are likely in the case. All the 13 accused will be produced together in the Metropolitan Magistrate’s court on Monday.