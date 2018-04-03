Mumbai: BMMA recommends amendment while enacting Muslim family law

Mumbai: Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA) has recommended certain amendments in the triple talaq bill, which has been passed by Lok Sabha last December and waiting for Rajya Sabha assent. They want strict punishment for a person or organisation other than the husband who abets triple talaq. “Also, any person who compels a women to do halala shall be punishable with an imprisonment of three years and fine,” said the co-founder of BMMA Noorjehan Safia Niaz.

BMMA welcomes Supreme Court judgement on triple talaq but said the issues like nikah halala, polygamy, age of marriage, custody of children, share of property etc remain unaddressed. “Women’s rights in all these issues are clearly protected in Quranic injunctions as well as various articles of the constitution. Unfortunately, the patriarchal dominance by orthodox forces have led to women being denied justice,” said Niaz.

She further added that the orthodox and patriarchal males have dominated the debate on the rights of Muslim women and have stonewalled the attempts to bring reform in Muslim personal law. Taking a veiled shot at All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which recently galvanised thousands of hijab-clad Muslim women to protest against triple talaq bill, Niaz said the recent marches indicate that the politicians are instrumentalising women and using them for their own legal protection.