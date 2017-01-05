Mumbai: BMC’s Octroi revenue up by 11.5%

Mumbai : The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Octroi department has generated Rs 5, 300 crore (including crude oil) of revenue with an 11.50% rise from the previous year’s collection on the same date, April to this month.

Despite being highly affected by demonetization, B G Pawar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Octroi), has assured the civic body that the revenue will exceed its target of Rs 7,000 crore before the end of this fiscal year.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Pawar said, “The Octroi department has performed well this year despite a downfall in its revenue after demonetization. I have assured the authorities that the Octroi collections will exceed its target revenue and is likely to set a new record this year. The hike in the revenue is because of active vigilance of the civic officials at our checkpoints across the city. Also the increase in the levy percentage of crude oil from 3 to 4.5 percent.”