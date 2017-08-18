Mumbai: BMC’s name missing from own property of Navalkar market in Jogeshwari

Mumbai: The redevelopment work of Navalkar market in Jogeshwari, run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been delayed for the past nine years as the title name of this market, owned by the corporation has been missing from the property card.

A senior civic officer stated that within eight months the design of the project would be finalised and thereafter the redevelopment project would begin. However, he failed to give any reason due to which the redevelopment project has been stalled. Another civic officer confirmed that due to the missing name from the property card the redevelopment work has been stalled for nearly a decade.

Shubhangi Kheur with her husband Vishwanath Kheur, one of the oldest fish stall owners in Navalkar market shared their grief with Free Press Journal. She said, “Since many years we have written complaints to the BMC but they have done nothing. Sewerage lines are open, the entire market is in a dilapidated condition with appalling hygiene standards. As a result, we do not get customers and are making losses.”

She further added, “There is no drinking water and the toilets constructed for shopkeepers are locked all the time. The BMC provides us with no amenities and still they continue to collect rent.”

In addition, Vishwanath Kheur remarked that during monsoons water accumulates in the market and the roofs leak as there is water-logging inside the market, which turns off the public. So far, the funds from the corporator have been used for constructing sheds. In Navalkar market there are a total of 180 stall owners who sell vegetables, fruits while other 51 are fish stall owners.