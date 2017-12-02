Mumbai: BMC’s demolition drive along Tansa pipeline in full swing

Mumbai: People affected by the demolition drive of BMC along the Tansa pipeline had approached the HC, requesting a stay on the drive. The court had given some relief until December 7 to the residents, but work is on. While some shopkeepers are on the street selling goods right in front of their demolished hutments, there are some who are packing up their goods and moving. This demolition drive by BMC is as per the HC order.

“They are moving us from Sakinaka to Mahul. But Mahul is so polluted. Are they sending us there to die?” said a resident who lived in Sakinaka from 40 years. An old lady who is a tailor by profession said, “We have moved to a nearby chawl. If this is liveable, we will come back.” BMC plans to utilise the space created for its Rs 300-crore Green Wheels cycle track project. An angry shopkeeper alleged, “They will remove us and give it to some private party.” L ward official stated this is part of their drive and it will continue. The legal families will be moved to Mahul, an official added.