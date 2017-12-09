Mumbai: BMC’s beach cleaning tender to adopt locals’ suggestions

Mumbai: After Afroze Shah, an activist who is currently undertaking the Versova beach clean-up drive, brought the attention of the state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on how he was threatened by goons which eventually forced him to suspend the activity, and created much awareness on the sad condition of Mumbai’s beaches, the civic corporation has now geared up and has sought suggestions from resident associations before floating a tender to appoint a contractor.

Vijay Singhal, the Additional Municipal Commissioner, remarked, “For Juhu beach tender process the help of Juhu Residents Association has been taken and a tender has been invited accordingly. Also, henceforth for other beach cleaning proposals, such suggestions will be taken into consideration.”

He further stated that Juhu beach cleaning tender is a first of its kind tender were the resident associations have been involved. The tender process has been completed and will soon be tabled in the standing committee for final approval.

“In addition, stringent norms have been added in the tender condition which will allow the beach cleaning activity to be done in a positive manner. Also, during the monsoon and summer season, the appointed contractor has to use different machines and mechanisms to undertake the clean-up activity as usually the waste near seashore is more during rainy season as compared to summer or winter,” said Singhal.

The new set of conditions for beach cleaning will be effective from March 2018 with Juhu beach clean-up work which is to start.

The earlier tender norms used to state that the contractor has to clear only 25 tonnes of garbage daily. However, during monsoon, there is at least 150 tonnes of garbage washing ashore daily, hence the conditions have been changed, added Singhal.