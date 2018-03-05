Mumbai: BMC’s 34 fire inspection cells to examine eateries even during the night time

Mumbai: After the recent fire safety violation cases been experienced in large number, the civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta has instructed Mumbai fire brigade officers to inspect eateries during night hours as well. The instructions have come in the monthly review meeting held on Saturday. Usually the fire officers are seen cracking the whip on those eateries who are operating by flouting norms, only during their office hours which is from 10.30am-5.30pm.

But keeping in mind the fire safety violation cases more in city with the recent Kamala Mills fire which claimed 14 lives and Sakinaka fire which charred 12 labourers to death, the fire officers have been instructed to move out of the usual methodology and start inspections as and when required. The BMC has recently set up a dedicated 34 fire inspection cells to monitor fire compliance norms at commercial establishments and buildings and act against them if they violate safety rules.

In Saturday’s review meeting civic chief Ajoy Mehta asked the new inspection cell officers to not only inspect establishments during the day time, but also after sunset. A civic official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Fire brigade officials defended that as per the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act 2006 it authorises them to enter and inspect establishments only between sunrise and sunset. But the commissioner directed them to check how the same could be amended so that appropriate action can be taken.”