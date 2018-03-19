Mumbai: BMC worried over proposed escalator on Jogeshwari railway FoB taking footpath space
Mumbai: Commuters using Jogeshwari railway station have a long pending demand to have escalators on the foot-over-bridge due to its immense height. Though the railway authority has given a nod to their long pending demand, their wait is not over as the proposed escalator is facing a hurdle from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
For the exit point of the escalator, the railways requires some footpath space for which a letter has been sent to the civic body seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC). However, the BMC is worried that the escalator will obstruct the pedestrian walk.
The footpath on which the proposed escalators will have exit point has been constructed just two years back. Prashant Gaikwad, the Assistant Commissioner of the civic ward is of the view that the escalator will surely provide relief to commuters, however, at the same time, it will obstruct pedestrians’ movement.
“The landing of the escalators according to the design and plan falls on the footpath, which is BMC. Therefore, only after a joint inspection with the railway officials will a decision of giving the NOC be taken. We will also see if the proposed work will not create any disturbance to the pedestrian walk over there,” said Gaikwad.
He added that whether the railways is planning to demolish the existing staircase and installing escalator in that place or wants to construct escalator adjoining it is not yet clear. The letter which the railways has sent doesn’t have these details.
The present Jogeshwari station FoB is 27 meters in height and has 74 steps, climbing which is a difficult task, especially for senior citizens and disabled people. Mansoor Darvesh, a Jogeshwari resident and one of those who raised the demand for an escalator stated that he had been running behind railway officials to install escalators since last four years and finally the demand has been considered.
“Now, for the convenience of people, the escalator installation work should be taken up immediately. Also, there is enough place and it won’t take much space of footpath on which the BMC is raising an objection,” he said.