Mumbai: BMC will now give PAPs, monetary compensation as per 2017 ready reckoner rate

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will now offer monetary compensation as per the ready reckoner rate of the area to commercial Project Affected Persons (PAP) constructed before 1962, who stand to lose their business establishments on the ground floor due to the development or infrastructure project undertaken by the civic corporation. The proposal received approval in the recently held Standing Committee meeting.

Till date commercial PAPs are being provided alternate accommodation, but many a times they do not accept for various reasons, such as a distant location or location off the road stating that it is affecting their business.

A senior civic officer stated, “They face many hurdles in removing encroachments from the land and this delays projects. Also, at present the BMC is facing a problem of lack of space to accommodate commercial PAPs and the deficiency will continue to remain further. Hence, the BMC’s offer of compensation based on ready reckoner rates will help to speed up the development work like road widening and other. He further revealed that as the BMC is offering compensation based on ready reckoner rates of the area, chances are that acquiring land will become easier from them.

Currently, there are 1,574 eligible commercial PAPs under the civic corporation body various projects and to accommodate them around 2.83 lakh sq ft area is required.

During the proposal tabled in the committee Mangesh Satamkar, Shiv Sena corporator, suggested that while giving compensation consider the ready reckoner rates of January 1, 2017, as the PAPs will be given compensation based on 2011-2012 ready reckoner rates the proposal states. The suggestion was accepted and approved for further implementation.

The new offer will be application to only those commercial PAPs who denied the earlier alternate place given by the BMC. Also, those interested in monetary compensation should inform the BMC within one month’s time period, the civic officials added.