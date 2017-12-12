Mumbai: BMC will have towing vans which will initiate action against abandoned vehicles more swiftly

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will now have towing vans at all seven civic zonal offices to initiate action against abandoned vehicles more fastly. Earlier towing vans where one at each city, western, central and eastern suburb due to it the action on abandoned vehicles was being affected claimed the civic officials from the Licence Department of the municipal corporation.

A senior civic officer stated the number of towing vans were only six earlier which have been increased to ten now. Each towing van will be deployed in all seven zonal offices, also in zone II- South Mumbai areas, Zone -IV- includes Matunga, Parel and Dadar areas and Zone-V which includes Kurla, Sakinaka, Powai, Chembur and other. Hence, due to more requirement extra towing vans have been given to initiate fast action.

As per Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act 1888 BMC takes action on abandoned vehicles. The licence department officials paste stickers on abandoned vehicles before towing it and give 48-hours-time to the owner to claim his ownership. However, even after notice of warning the concern owners if did not turn up then the vehicle is towed to the godown of the civic corporation. Further, within 30 days after paying the penalty, the owner has to take back his vehicle and if at all he does not claim then finally it is been auctioned.

According to the data available with the licence department the BMC earned revenue of uptill March 2017 around 2, 231 vehicles have been auctioned and it earned revenue of Rs. 41.32 lakh while in the month of August around 2,748 auctioned and Rs. 95.96 lakh was earned. Also, the vehicles which have were not received response are been auctioned in the next month.In addition, the abandoned vehicles which are after issuing notice was claimed by the owner the BMC earned revenue of Rs. 30.96 lakh.