Mumbai: BMC warns teachers of irregular attendance

Mumbai: Teachers of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools have been instructed to maintain attendance and fulfill their duties during examination time. A strict inquiry will be conducted and action will be taken against teachers who fail to have regular attendance by the civic education department.

This move has come following 20 teachers who were suspended by civic education department. These teachers lacked attendance, were irregular in conducting lectures, misused the biometric attendance system and extended their leaves. Out of 20, 16 teachers were on leave since three momths to one year. These teachers have been given temporary suspension and an inquiry has been initiated in the matter.

The civic education department has toughened its rules for teachers as it is examination time. Mahesh Palkar, BMC Education Officer said, “We have suspended these teachers as of now because they had irregular attendance. A strict action will be taken once the inquiry is completed. It is examination time and teachers should play an important role in helping students and completing syllabus by conducting regular classes.”

Teachers claimed they ought to fulfill their duties and not fool around in terms of attendance. A teacher said, “Often, many of us misuse the biometric system. There are some of us who even extend our leaves when on a vacation. We got to understand all of this affects students adversely and we are responsible for their academic career.”

This year, BMC has initiated various inspections and surprise checks to maintain quality of education. A senior education officer said, “If students are punished for a wrongdoing then teachers got to be punished too. They cannot get away with any wrongdoing. Besides, they are setting a demeaning example and quality of education cannot be improved if such behaviour is not rectified.”