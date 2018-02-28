Mumbai: BMC warn citizens not to cut trees for Holi

Mumbai: The BMC Gardens Department official has issued a warning notice on Tuesday to citizens directing them not to cut trees to celebrate the Holi festival which is on March 1, 2018. In the warning notice, the Civic corporation has also clearly stated that as per the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees, Act 1975 those who found felling of trees without prior permission they will be punished with an imprisonment which could be for one week and can go up to one year. Also, a fine of Rs 1,000 up to Rs 5,000 will be imposed upon them.

Though the notice of warning is issued every year, despite that people continue to fell trees during the Holi festive season moreover. Therefore, the Gardens Department Deputy Superintendent Jitendra Pardesi has also instructed all 24 civic ward horticulture officers to keep a close eye around and act immediately if any complaints been received.