BMC wants Priyadarshini Park back, issues notice to Malabar Hill Forum

Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notice to Malabar Hill Citizens Forum to handover Priyadarshini Park (PDP Park) back to BMC.

The reason been, the Citizens Forum had not taken permission from BMC to construct and build a shed which runs a canteen in the park premises.

However, the trustees of the park have denied the allegation.

According to The Times Of India report, Susieben Shah of the Malabar Hill Citizens’ Forum said, “We have not committed any violation. We are maintaining the park and allowing free access to the public. We only charge for coaching.”

BMC had allotted 65,000 km plot to Malabar Hill Citizens Forum in 1985, to take care and maintain the park work. But at that time there were no rules and laws signed between the two parties.

However, the BMC has now objected that the Citizens Forum constructed illegal shed in which they sell cold drinks, foods items at the canteen and also constructed a jogging track, aerobics center, gymnasium, auditorium, recreation hall, health club and yoga hall without any sanction or approval.

BMC had issued various plots to trustees to take care and maintain the gardens, playgrounds, and recreation grounds all over Mumbai. However, some trustees have ignored BMC and indulged into ill legal construction work at such sites, following which the BMC issued notices to 216 open plots in Mumbai. So far, the BMC has taken back almost 141 plots, while are in process to acquire the balance 75 plots.