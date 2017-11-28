Mumbai: BMC wants Mayor’s residence to become Balasaheb Thackeray memorial

Mumbai: The BMC administration has tabled a proposal for the upcoming Improvements Committee meeting scheduled for next week regarding a change in reservation status of the mayor’s residence, to facilitate a Balasaheb memorial. After getting the Improvements committee’s nod, the proposal will be tabled in the civic house and then it will be sent to the State Government for final approval, said a civic body official. However, no suggestions and objections will be invited for the proposal.

The BMC official explained, “In the 1967 Development Plan (DP), the area meant for the memorial was simply marked as a green zone, even though the heritage bungalow was present. Subsequently, in the DP 1991, the plot was marked as a green zone housing the Mayor’s bungalow. However, we had to ask for the change in its status since no construction work for the Bal Thackeray Memorial can take place in a green zone. Hence, the area has been now reserved for the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Trust.”

The Dadar mansion, which has been Mumbai mayor’s official residence since 1962, was the most natural choice to house the Thackeray memorial as it is located just across the road from Shivaji Park – Bal Thackeray’s favourite ground. This is where Bal Thackeray, who was born on 23 January 1926, established the party and also addressed its annual Dussehra rallies.

Thackeray, who breathed his last on November 17, 2012, was also cremated at Shivaji Park in a ceremony that was attended by hundreds of thousands of his followers from across the state and other parts of the country. A small memorial for him currently stands in a corner of the ground. At present, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar stays at the Shivaji Park bungalow. He was supposed to vacate the residence and move to the Byculla zoo bungalow, which is meant for additional commissioners. Mahadeshwar also chose not to redo the interior design of the place.