Mumbai: BMC wants Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to promote new cycling track from NCPA to Worli Sea Link

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to inaugrate a cycling track from Nariman Point to Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, on December 3. The civic body is hoping that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan can promote the event for them.

Cycling entusiasts in Mumbai can cycle on the the 22-km long cycling track from NCPA to Worli Sea Link from 6 am to 11 am, which will be inagurated on December 3. According to a report in Hindustan Times (HT) the civic body wants to rope in Salman Khan to promote the event for them.

“We have asked Salman Khan and are waiting for a reply from him,” said a civic official, who did not want to be named. “His organisation ‘Being Human’ recently launched a series of electric cycles in partnership with a leading online shopping portal. So through him, we want to try and promote cycling in the city.”

The cycling track, is the brain child of Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray. The track has already managed to get sponsors, the sponsors will provide cycles and helmets on rent at four spots along the route.

This project is started by the BMC on pilot basis and has managed to obtain permission for three months. According to HT report the route will be NCPA-Marine Drive-Babulnath-Peddar Road-Annie Besant Road-Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg, up to the Worli sea link.

The project was earlier tried out at Carter Road in Bandra but it did not attract the success the civic body was hoping for, this time around the civic body is hoping that the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be able to attract more crowd for the event.